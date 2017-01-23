My far too late but scientific 30 tea...

My far too late but scientific 30 team list

Aerodynamics: birds, so yeah 5 Flotation: not really but perched on a wood bat so, 2 Poketype: flying, normal PIRATES - Aerodynamics: ehhh they use wind power soa 2? Flotation: have ships or can obtain one 5 Poketype: water, fighting DIAMONDBACKS - Aerodynamics: tapered design, little wind resistance, can lunge about 1.5m 2 Flotation: can swim 4 Poketype: dragon, poison, fighting A's - Aerodynamics: Dumbo could fly apparently, 3 Flotation: can swim or use trunk as a snorkel 4 Poketype: ground, water TWINS - Aerodynamics: two fat guys, maybe 0.3m vertical leap 1 Flotation: live by a river, can probably swim, probably have a boat 3.5 Poketype: ground, normal, ice ANGELS - Aerodynamics: capable of flight, can fit many on head of pin, 5 Flotation: doubtful 0 Poketype: flying, ghost, psychic BLUE JAYS - Aerodynamics: a bird with maple leaf earmuffs 5 Flotation: feathers would get soggy ... (more)

