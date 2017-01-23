MLBers Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte killed in car crashes

In what seems to be becoming a troubling trend, Royals starting pitcher Yordano "Ace" Ventura and former Braves , Indians , and DBacks infielder Andy Marte were both killed last night in separate car accidents in the Dominican Republic. Marte was 33 and had not appeared in MLB since 2014-his last game, ironically, being against Ventura.

