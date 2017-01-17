MLB Trade Rumors: Top Potential Landi...

MLB Trade Rumors: Top Potential Landing Spots for Players Still on the Block

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BleacherReport

At some point, Brian Dozier's time with the Minnesota Twins figures to come to an end. The subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason, MLB 's premier slugger at second base is one of the biggest names left twisting in the purgatory that is the trade block.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,019,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC