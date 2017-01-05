Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan coming to Sioux City

The Sioux City Explorers and Briar Cliff University will be hosting the 2017 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan on Tuesday, January 17 at 12:30 P.M. at the Heelan Hall Atrium on the campus of Briar Cliff University. The event will be free to the public and will feature a traditional "hot stove" program with a lunch to be available for purchase.

