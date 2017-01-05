Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan coming...

Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan coming to Sioux City

1 hr ago Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

The Sioux City Explorers and Briar Cliff University will be hosting the 2017 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan on Tuesday, January 17 at 12:30 P.M. at the Heelan Hall Atrium on the campus of Briar Cliff University. The event will be free to the public and will feature a traditional "hot stove" program with a lunch to be available for purchase.

