Minnesota Twins still counting on Jorge Polanco at shortstop

As much as the Twins would have liked Jorge Polanco to get a chance to play some shortstop in the Dominican Winter League, they were again powerless over the situation. In 43 games for Escogido, the young switch-hitter was used exclusively at second base and designated hitter.

