Minnesota Twins showing interest in Justin Morneau, Craig Breslow
Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau, the subject of recent trade rumors, waits his turn to bat in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, July 21, 2013 in Minneapolis. Having already brought back three of their most popular players in front-office roles this winter, could Justin Morneau be next for the Twins? According to a person with direct knowledge, there is mutual interest in a reunion with the veteran first baseman, who intends to return for a 15th big-league season in 2017.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
