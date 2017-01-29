Minnesota Twins showing interest in Justin Morneau, Craig Breslow

Minnesota Twins' Justin Morneau, the subject of recent trade rumors, waits his turn to bat in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Sunday, July 21, 2013 in Minneapolis. Having already brought back three of their most popular players in front-office roles this winter, could Justin Morneau be next for the Twins? According to a person with direct knowledge, there is mutual interest in a reunion with the veteran first baseman, who intends to return for a 15th big-league season in 2017.

