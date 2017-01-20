Minnesota Twins Open Baseball Academy in Dominican Republic
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies threw open the gates on their shared baseball academy project in the Dominican Republic. The 46-acre complex features six full playing fields , covered batting cages, bullpen mounds, classroom training - including cultural and language classes.
