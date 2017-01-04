Minnesota Twins nearing decision on Brian Dozier's trade status
Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier jogs into home as he watches Minnesota Twins right fielder Miguel Sano's double bounce of the wall against the Kansas City Royals in the seventh inning at Target Field on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC