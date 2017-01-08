Minnesota Twins: Jose Berrios skipping winter ball in advance of WBC
Jose Berrios had hoped to pitch in the Puerto Rican Winter League in preparation for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but the Twins had other ideas. Coming off a season in which he fell just shy of 170 combined innings, Berrios will skip winter ball once again, his agent Melvin Roman confirmed, but the 22-year-old right-hander remains on track for his second crack at the WBC.
