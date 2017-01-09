Minnesota Twins hire Toby Gardenhire as full-time coach in minors

Former Twins catcher Terry Steinbach, here watching Toby Gardenhire get ready to throw during 2010 spring training, will be the Twins' bench coach this season, replacing Scott Ullger. Former Twins farmhand Toby Gardenhire, son of former manager Ron Gardenhire, has resigned after five seasons as head baseball coach at Wisconsin-Stout to take a fulltime player-development role with the Twins.

