Minnesota Twins hire Toby Gardenhire as full-time coach in minors
Former Twins catcher Terry Steinbach, here watching Toby Gardenhire get ready to throw during 2010 spring training, will be the Twins' bench coach this season, replacing Scott Ullger. Former Twins farmhand Toby Gardenhire, son of former manager Ron Gardenhire, has resigned after five seasons as head baseball coach at Wisconsin-Stout to take a fulltime player-development role with the Twins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC