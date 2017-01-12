Los Angeles Dodgers: Still Searching for Second Baseman
Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers' talks with the Minnesota Twins about Brian Dozier have stalled, what options do they have to fill their hole at second base? At the beginning of the offseason, it seemed all but certain that the Los Angeles Dodgers would make a trade for Brian Dozier . Dozier was coming off a great second half of 2016, which helped him have a career year in terms of home runs despite being generally the same in other statistical areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC