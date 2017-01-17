Kintzler hoping to expand repertoire ...

Kintzler hoping to expand repertoire in '17

Yesterday Read more: Minnesota Twins

In 2016, only three pitchers threw their fastball more often than Twins reliever Brandon Kintzler,whose repertoire is heavily dependent on his two-seam fastball. Yet despite throwing his sinker 88 percent of the time, it was one of the most effective pitches in baseball, helping lead to his 61.9 percent ground-ball rate, the eighth-highest mark in the Majors last season.

