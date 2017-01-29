Inside the Minnesota Twins' two-day h...

Inside the Minnesota Twins' two-day hitting summit

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TwinCities

The Minnesota Twins introduced new Executive Vice President/ Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey, left, and Senior Vice President/General Manager Thad Levine to the media at Target Field in Minneapolis, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Gathered in a spacious auditorium at the Twins' spring-training complex Fort Myers, Fla., was the organization's entire amateur scouting staff along its full hierarchy of hitting instructors, from newly hired hitting coach James Rowson to minor-league hitting coordinator Rick Eckstein and on through the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC