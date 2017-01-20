How will Jae-Gyun Hwang do for the Gi...

How will Jae-Gyun Hwang do for the Giants?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: McCovey Chronicles

The Giants just signed Jae-gyun Hwang , and while we can wish that he'd packed his bat flips on the plane ride across the Pacific, it's generally very exciting that he's going to be here. But what can we expect from Hwang? It seems the best way to start calibrating our expectations is to look at other hitters who have come to the majors from the KBO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McCovey Chronicles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,308,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC