Heyman: Twins could be good fit for Mike Napoli

Mike Napoli still hasn't anchored himself to a major league team for the upcoming season, but FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman speculates that the Twins might be just what he's looking for. While it's all conjecture at this point, Heyman cites comments made by Twins' GM Thad Levine, who told press on Friday that the team is actively searching for a veteran clubhouse leader.

