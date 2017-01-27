Heyman: Twins could be good fit for Mike Napoli
Mike Napoli still hasn't anchored himself to a major league team for the upcoming season, but FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman speculates that the Twins might be just what he's looking for. While it's all conjecture at this point, Heyman cites comments made by Twins' GM Thad Levine, who told press on Friday that the team is actively searching for a veteran clubhouse leader.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
