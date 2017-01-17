Hector Santiago is important to the T...

Hector Santiago is important to the Twins, but what should they expect?

21 hrs ago

Hector Santiago, acquired in a mid-year trade for Ricky Nolasco, settled with the team on a one-year, $8 million deal for 2017. He pitched poorly immediately after the trade and had a 5.58 ERA with the Twins, though his final seven starts were much better.

