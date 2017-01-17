First leg of Winter Caravan warmly received

Despite the Twins coming off a rough season, the first week of the annual Twins Winter Caravan drew large crowds of passionate fans, especially at each of the night stops. The first leg, featuring manager Paul Molitor, broadcaster Dick Bremer and relievers Brandon Kintzler and Ryan Pressly , came to a close Thursday with the 15th stop of the week at the Kandi Entertainment Center in Willmar, roughly two hours west of Minneapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.