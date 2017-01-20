Cuddyer, MacPhail elected to Twins HOF
Former outfielder Michael Cuddyer and former general manager Andy MacPhail have been elected to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame, the team announced Friday. Cuddyer and MacPhail will be the 29th and 30th members of the Hall, which was created in 2000 to commemorate the franchise's 40th anniversary.
