Baseball Hall of Fame results 2017: Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez elected
The 2017 MLB Hall of Fame results have been announced, and three players will be heading to Cooperstown next summer: Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, and Ivan Rodriguez. It was a long wait for Tim Raines, who was in his tenth and final year of eligibility on the ballot.
