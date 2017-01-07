Atlanta Braves: Is Brian Dozier Heading to Atlanta?
Brian Dozier is a name that has been tossed around throughout the trade rumors as of late. With several high-end ball clubs needing a second baseman, Dozier being dealt out of Minnesota seems inevitable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC