Andy MacPhail, Michael Cuddyer elected to Minnesota Twins hall of fame
Twins right fielder Michael Cuddyer signals to a teammate during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis on Wednesday, April 14, 2010. When Andy MacPhail was hired out of the Houston Astros organization to become Twins general manager in August 1985, even he was surprised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC