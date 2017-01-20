2017 Twins ZiPS Projections: Pitching still sucks, batting might be "meh"
Each January, Dan Szymborski releases his ZiPS projections-a "cornerstone of the baseball analytics community." The projections are just computer-based performance predictions for each player and team for the upcoming season, laid out in analytical terms.
