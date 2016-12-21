Want Brian Dozier? Twins imply time's running out to consider trade offers
The Twins have been listening to offers for All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier for several weeks - but not much longer, it appears. The club would like interested teams to step up with their best offer in the coming days, or they plan to prepare for the 2017 season with Dozier as their second baseman, according to a source with knowledge of negotiations.
