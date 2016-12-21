Twins sign outfielder Shuck to Minors deal

The Twins improved their outfield depth on Saturday, signing J.B. Shuck to a Minor League deal with an invite to Major League Spring Training. Shuck, who has played parts of five seasons in the Majors with the Astros, Angels, Indians and White Sox, was previously outrighted by the White Sox on Nov. 3. He'll compete for a spot on the roster as an extra outfielder.

