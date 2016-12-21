Twins set destinations for Winter Caravan
The Twins announced details on Thursday for their annual Winter Caravan, which will feature stops in more than 40 communities in the Upper Midwest from Jan. 16-26. The event, which is now sponsored by Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, has five different routes over a two-week span with stops in Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec 1
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC