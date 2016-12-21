Twins re-sign Field, 5 others to Minors deals
The Twins added to their organizational depth on Thursday, officially signing six players to Minor League contracts with invites to Major League Spring Training. The club re-signed infielders Tommy Field and Leonardo Reginatto; and signed right-hander Drew Rucinski , infielder Benji Gonzalez and catchers Eddy Rodriguez and Dan Rohlfing.
