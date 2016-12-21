Twins re-sign Field, 5 others to Mino...

Twins re-sign Field, 5 others to Minors deals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Minnesota Twins

The Twins added to their organizational depth on Thursday, officially signing six players to Minor League contracts with invites to Major League Spring Training. The club re-signed infielders Tommy Field and Leonardo Reginatto; and signed right-hander Drew Rucinski , infielder Benji Gonzalez and catchers Eddy Rodriguez and Dan Rohlfing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec 1 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,879

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC