Twins have reasons to trade or keep Dozier
Coming off a 42-homer season with two years and $15 million left on his contract, Twins second baseman Brian Dozier obviously has plenty of trade value. Dozier, who hit .268/.340/.546 with 99 RBIs and 104 runs scored, was one of the best players in the Majors in 2016, finishing 13th among position players with 5.9 , per Fangraphs.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol...
|Dec 1
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|An Interested Obs...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC