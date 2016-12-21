Twins have reasons to trade or keep Dozier

Coming off a 42-homer season with two years and $15 million left on his contract, Twins second baseman Brian Dozier obviously has plenty of trade value. Dozier, who hit .268/.340/.546 with 99 RBIs and 104 runs scored, was one of the best players in the Majors in 2016, finishing 13th among position players with 5.9 , per Fangraphs.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.