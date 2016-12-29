Twins Caravan set for Jan. 16 stop in New Ulm
The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan will be stopping at the New Ulm Community Center in the Cafetorium at 11:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Twins personnel scheduled to be in attendance are pitchers Brandon Kintzler and Ryan Pressly along with Twins manager Paul Molitor, broadcaster Dick Bremer and mascot TC Bear. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at KNUJ Radio, Nicklasson Athletic and the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce offices.
