Source: Lugo, Rosario to play for PR in WBC
Puerto Rico added a pair of Major Leaguers to its World Baseball Classic roster on Tuesday. Mets pitcher Seth Lugo and Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario have committed to play for Puerto Rico in the 2017 tournament, sources told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi.
