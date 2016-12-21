Record-setting Rosales owns Statcast speed mark
Adam Rosales is a 33-year-old free agent, and he's had a decent if unremarkable run as a utility infielder in parts of nine seasons for the Reds, Rangers, A's and Padres. But no matter what happens to him for the rest of his career, he's got this going for him: He set a speed record previously held by Billy Hamilton .
