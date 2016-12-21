Inbox: Which club is trade partner for Dozier?
There continues to be buzz around the potential of a Brian Dozier trade this offseason, but the Twins have yet to deal the slugging second baseman. The Dodgers remain the most logical trading partner, but multiple teams have reportedly called to check in on Dozier.
