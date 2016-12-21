Frame game: Twins hoping Castro aids arms

The concept of pitch framing is certainly nothing new, but over the last five years, it's become a measurable statistic to see how much impact a catcher has on his pitching staff in terms of getting strikes called on pitches inside and outside the zone. The new Twins front office, led by Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, understands the value of pitch framing, and that is a major reason why the club signed Jason Castro to a three-year deal worth $24.5 million.

