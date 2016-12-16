Former Minnesota Twin Rod Carew Under...

Former Minnesota Twin Rod Carew Undergoes Successful Transplant Surgeries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Twinkie Talk

Former Minnesota Twin, Rod Carew, underwent heart and kidney transplant surgery overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. After receiving notice of a match, Carew and his family went to Cedars-Sinai yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... Dec 1 greymouser 3
Good job Twins Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 3
News Time for catchers to step up to plate (Feb '14) Feb '14 An Interested Obs... 1
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,945

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC