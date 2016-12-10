For Twins, 2016 brought challenges, change

The Twins entered the year with optimism buoyed by their surprising 2015 campaign, but they leave '16 ready to turn the page on a disappointing season that led to changes in the organization's leadership. With expectations higher coming off an 83-win season, the Twins couldn't shake an 0-9 start, and longtime general manager Terry Ryan was dismissed shortly after the All-Star break.

