Dozier still a big item in winter trade talks

Talk of a possible trade for Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, the All-Star from Fulton, continues to float around baseball's hot stove. There were reports on Tuesday that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals had interest in Dozier, who hit a career-high 42 home runs this season.

