Atlanta Braves sign North Battleford, Sask. pitcher Andrew Albers

Andrew Albers #63 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 8, 2013 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Saskatchewan pitcher Andrew Albers , 31, says his newest contract with the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball will be a great opportunity for him to move up to the big leagues.

