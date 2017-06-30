Watch Brewers SS Orlando Arcia Steal ...

Watch Brewers SS Orlando Arcia Steal Unsuspecting Fan's Ice Cream While Chasing Foul Ball

8 hrs ago

During Saturday's win over the Marlins, Brewers' shortstop Orlando Arcia chased down a fly ball. He didn't catch it, but he did come away with something better when he helped himself to a bite out of ice cream belonging to a fan who was looking the other way.

Chicago, IL

