Shaw leaves game after being struck on hand by pitch
Travis Shaw left the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after being hit on his left hand on a pitch by Wade Miley. Shaw was hit by a 93 mph fastball from the Orioles left-hander in the second inning.
