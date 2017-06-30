Ozuna homers twice, Marlins avoid sweep, beat Brewers 10-3
Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs - the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it - and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Sunday. The sticky situation began in the seventh, when Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had his bat tossed from the game for the same issue by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.
