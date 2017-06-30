Milwaukee Brewers call up Michael Blazek
Michael Blazek made some headlines during spring training when he was announced as one of the team's final cuts. Not only was he optioned down, but he was eventually outrighted off the 40-man roster when the Brewers claimed Nick Franklin .
