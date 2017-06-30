Michael Blazek may get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday
The current buzz around the Sky Sox is that it'll be Michael Blazek starting for the #Brewers on Monday if they do indeed utilize a MiLBer. The Milwaukee Brewers still have yet to officially announce who will get the start during Monday's game against the Orioles, filling the spot vacated by the injured Chase Anderson.
