Marcell Ozuna's two homers power Marlins past Brewers, avert sweep

Just hours before Marcell Ozuna was expected to receive his second consecutive All-Star selection, the Miami Marlins' most productive hitter did what stars are supposed to do. With the Marlins desperate for offense in seeking to avoid a weekend sweep at Miller Park, Ozuna hit two home runs, driving in three runs during a three-hit day to power a 10-3 victory.

