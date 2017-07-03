Kato Kaelin wins Brewers charity raffle

23 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Famous for being a witness in O.J. Simpson's murder trial in the 1990s, Kato Kaelin, two relatives and a friend won the Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle on Monday, splitting $12,411 before taxes

Chicago, IL

