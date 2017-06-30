Fans should arrive early on July 15 for Brewers' 1982 AL Championship reunion

Earlier this year, the Milwaukee Brewers announced plans to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1982 American League Championship team during the weekend of July 14-16, 2017. The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team's 6:10 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.

