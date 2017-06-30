Brewers place Eric Sogard on DL, call...

Brewers place Eric Sogard on DL, call up Yadiel Rivera

Brewers infielder Eric Sogard hasn't been in the starting lineup since Sunday, suffering from ankle soreness that's limited him to one pinch-hit appearance this week. While Sogard notched another single in that at-bat, he was unable to run for himself and had to be replaced at first by pitcher Brent Suter .

