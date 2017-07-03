Brewers blast off against Miley in bl...

Brewers blast off against Miley in blowout win over the O's

Wade Miley walks off the field after being relieved in the second inning against the Brewers at Miller Park on Monday afternoon. Monday's 8-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park was the continuation of a painful regression for him and the Orioles, with Miley not pitching out of the second inning and letting another game get out of reach early.

