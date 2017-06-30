Attanasio encouraged by Brewers' solid showing

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has raised expectations by team's surprising showing Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is pleased with his team's showing but won't change the overall plan. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2tyRwap Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said his expectations for this season's club have risen, but the team isn't going to scrap its long-term plan of building the team into a perennial winner.

