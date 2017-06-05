Yeison Coca traded by Boston Red Sox to Milwaukee Brewers to complete Tyler Thornburg trade
In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers closer Tyler Thornburg delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC