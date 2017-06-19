Why Tyler Austin hit like Chris Carter in 2017 Yankees debut

After a few days of organizational debating and probably some pleading by Yankees manager Joe Girardi to GM Brian Cashman, Chris Carter finally lost his job after Friday night's game. Carter was trumpeted as a good guy and hard worker -- and both seemed to be true -- but the all-or-nothing first baseman was a bad fit in pinstripes after he'd countered his 200-plus strikeouts last season with 41 home runs while playing for the small-market Milwaukee Brewers.

