When it comes to baseball, the Democrats and Republicans are the Nats and the Brewers

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events The Washington Nationals' Daniel Murphy , bottom, is about to be tagged out by Milwaukee third baseman Will Middlebrooks as Murphy tries to stretch a 8th inning hit into a triple during the Milwaukee Brewers defeat of the Washington Nationals 5 - 2 at Nationals Park on July 4, 2016, in Washington. Watching the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night, it suddenly struck me to wonder how the two teams compared as franchises .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.